Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 5.4%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 163,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 40,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Ion Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

