Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.29. Invo Bioscience shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 8,630 shares.

Invo Bioscience Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

