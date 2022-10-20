Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,331 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 63.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 82.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 5.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

STTK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 164,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,896. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.