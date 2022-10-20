Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 774 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.37 and a 200-day moving average of $381.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $672.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.