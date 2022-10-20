Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $70.78. 69,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433,614. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

