Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,643,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

