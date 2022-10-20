Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $17.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Invesco stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $563,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

