Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $17.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.
Invesco Stock Down 1.9 %
Invesco stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $563,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.