Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.
