Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.11. 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.552 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

