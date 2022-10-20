Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.11. 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.552 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.