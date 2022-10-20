Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADREGet Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.11. 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.552 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

