Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

