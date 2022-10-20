InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 892,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,012,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

