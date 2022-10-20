InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $233,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,236. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.