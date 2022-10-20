InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $91.50. 76,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

