InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $450,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.