InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. General Electric comprises 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in General Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 111,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,342. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

