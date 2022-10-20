InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires New Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $1,376,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $2,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLKN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,436. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

