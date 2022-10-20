International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

International Paper Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 62.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

