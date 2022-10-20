International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.80.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $122.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

