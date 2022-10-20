International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 114.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 182,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

