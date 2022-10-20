Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

ICE stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

