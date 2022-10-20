Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,667,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,431,147.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

