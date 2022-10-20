Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells 33,130 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Zevia PBC stock remained flat at $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $12.42.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 43.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.