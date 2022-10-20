Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,860.80.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 16,131,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,046,436. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.