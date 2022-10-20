Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells 1,957 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ELF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 458,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

