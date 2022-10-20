Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,780. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

