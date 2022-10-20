Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Sells $24,012,500.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.
Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.