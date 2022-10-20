Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells 16,197 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,215. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

