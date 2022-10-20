Insider Buying: Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Purchases A$985,810.50 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Matthew Halliday purchased 32,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$30.30 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of A$985,810.50 ($689,377.97).

Ampol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.52. Ampol’s payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.