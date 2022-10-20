Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £577,905.96 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 520,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £577,905.96 ($698,291.40).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 1,829,871 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,031,156.81 ($2,454,273.57).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.48) on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 107.60 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.31 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of £843.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,073.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

(Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

