InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.50 million-$120.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

InMode Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $32.66. 48,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in InMode by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,901 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in InMode by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

