Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Down 0.6%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 22,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 160,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,894.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.