Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Down 0.6%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 22,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 160,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,894.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
