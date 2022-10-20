IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $68,767.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

