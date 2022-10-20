Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

