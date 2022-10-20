Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $323.13 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $323.13 million and $14.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

