Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.76. 18,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,076,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,913 shares of company stock worth $185,148. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.