Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.55 ($5.66). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.31 ($5.42), with a volume of 6,600 shares.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.
