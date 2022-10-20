Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Hydro One Price Performance
HRNNF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.
Hydro One Company Profile
