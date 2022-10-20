Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $7.62 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $34.91 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $7.62 or 0.00039800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

