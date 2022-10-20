Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.89.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $243.14 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

