Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 213,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a current ratio of 17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 1,437.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Humacyte by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

