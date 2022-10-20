Hudock Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Shares of PXD opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

