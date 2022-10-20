Hudock Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 2,087,646 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,773,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,544,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

