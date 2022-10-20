Hudock Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

