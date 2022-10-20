Hudock Inc. Has $40,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE MET opened at $67.34 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.