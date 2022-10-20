Hudock Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. American Trust acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 534,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

