Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

