HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 66338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

