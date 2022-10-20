HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.49 on Monday. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

