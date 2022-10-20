Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Lowered to $38.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

