Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.56

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

